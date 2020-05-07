Gov. Reynolds meets with President Trump to discuss COVID-19 in Iowa

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds became the latest state leader to head to the White House to discuss her strategy to reopen the economy.

With Iowa still in the thick of the virus, some Democrats say the celebratory visit is premature.

Reynolds met President Trump at the White House Wednesday to discuss the state’s plan to beat the coronavirus.

“In March, we were able to do about 300 hundred tests a day, and we’re up to almost 3,000 right now,” she said.

Reynolds said ramped up testing and sophisticated contract tracing gives her the confidence to begin phase two of reopening the state’s economy.

“We eased the restrictions in 77 counties and kept the restrictions in 22 because that’s where we’re seeing 85 percent of our positive cases,” Reynolds told the president.

Reynolds also praised the president’s recent executive order telling meat processing plants to remain open and adds they should return to full capacity next week.

Reynolds said she came to the White House specifically to thank the president for helping Iowa fight the virus, but Democrats back in Iowa said this is hardly time to claim victory

“This is not a time for a photop in Washington D.C. We have Iowans who are under a serious situation here,” Smith said.

Mark Smith, the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party said the state’s death toll and infection rate are only rising and said testing is still behind.

But Reynolds said the state’s testing capacity will keep improving and that the state is on the right track.