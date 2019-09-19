Gov. Noem seeks investigation on South Dakota’s attorney general over absence from work

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem is asking South Dakota’s attorney general to investigate Minnehaha County’s top prosecutor over his absence from work.

Noem sent a letter Wednesday to Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg requesting an investigation into State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan.

McGowan was out of his office starting in mid-July. He returned to work Sept. 9, telling the Argus Leader he was out for medical reasons.

In her letter to Ravnsborg, Noem cited the prosecutor’s “extended absence” and said “an investigation is necessary to determine if grounds for removal exist or not.”

Ravnsborg said Wednesday that a formal investigation will begin immediately.

McGowan said he welcomes the investigation and “looks forward to an accurate and credible determination of the facts.”

McGowan was first elected in 2008. Minnehaha is South Dakota’s most populous county.