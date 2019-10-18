Goodwill offers something special for area jobseekers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - It's reported that Over 90% Of adults put their personal data at risk increasing the chance of identity theft. But what about a child.

Could their identity be at risk?

The answer is yes.

In fact, child identity theft is one of the fastest-growing crimes in the country with more than 1 million U.S. children becoming victims of identity theft last year, resulting in losses of $2.67 billion dollars.

"When you think of a child, what do you think of? You think of innocence, right? I mean, they're a vulnerable target. They're the low hanging fruit,"said cybersecurity expert Jonathan Hard.

Thieves are able to steal a child's identity and social security number, use it to open multiple accounts, and their parents probably wouldn't know for years.

And no child is off-limits. A recent survey shows two-thirds of the victims were under the age of eight. Another 20 percent were eight to 12 years old.