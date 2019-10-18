Goodwill offers something special for area jobseekers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
Siouxlanders looking for a new career had the chance on Thursday.
Goodwill of the Great Plains hosting a job fair at the Mary J Treglia House. Workers say that more traditional ways of job searching are important, even in the age of online resumes and phone interviews.
“That little bit of face to face in a casual environment I think that’s important. People can look for jobs by going to Facebook. They can look on the internet and employers’ websites but they’re all impersonal and this gives it that personal touch,” said Diane Neri-Goodwill of Goodwill.
Goodwill of the Great Plains holds several job fairs each year.