Good Samaritan replaces $1,500 after it was stolen from a Girl Scouts mother

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – A good Samaritan helped a mother replace $1,500 that was stolen, and it was a sweet gesture for the Girl Scouts.

Traci Brown, a Girl Scout mother, was selling cookies with her 7-year-old daughters was robbed Monday afternoon by a thief who saw her put the money bag in her minivan, and had it by the time she noticed.

“I tried to grab him by his dreadlocks, and they slipped out of my hand, she said.

Struggling, she ended on the pavement, she said and was hit by the getaway car with minus 1500 dollars she had in the money bag.

A viewer who saw the story called her the next morning saying he wanted to help.

“When I saw this pop up on my phone as a transfer, I didn’t know what… I just screamed,” Brown said.

The donor would only say he was a retired military man, a Mr. Jones in Maryland.

“I was able do it, and I’m happy I could, you know? I wish I could do more,” said the donor.

She met the Girls Scouts rep at the bank.

“I immediately wanted to run to the bank and get that money out of my account and give to the Girl Scouts,” Brown said. “This is going to be such a wonderful lesson for my girls. I’m going to teach them that there are really good people in the world.”