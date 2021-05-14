Good Day Pets – Squeak & Squawk!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Squeak and Squawk!

These two ducks are the best of friends.

They enjoy swimming in their baby pool together.

They also love running around the yard.

This photo was sent to us by Jen Peterson.

Thank you for sharing Squeak and Squawk with us Jen!

