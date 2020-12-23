Good Day Pets – Olivia, Thaddeus & Spike

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Today we had yet another festive photo, one to end the holiday week.

*NOTE: We will not have our usual “Good Day Pets” segment this Friday.

We got to meet a jolly Christmas trio.

From the left, there’s Olivia, (who is two-years-old).

Thaddeus, (who is seven-years-old).

Last but not least, there’s Spike(who is also seven-years-old).

Each have their own unique personalities too!

Olivia enjoys long walks and chasing squirrels.

Thaddeus loves his treats and playing ball.

Spike really enjoys sunbathing and sleeping on the couch.

These three pups are all French bulldogs.

They’re living their happiest lives being spoiled rotten “fur-children.”

They also love to bring people holiday cheer every day of the year!

Thank you very much Fanny (from Sioux City) for your merry message!

A happy holidays to you as well!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.

