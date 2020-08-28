Good Day Pets – Meet MonaRose!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

To end the week we have a golden doodle that goes by the name MonaRose.

This curly cutie enjoys lounging in her favorite spot on the couch by the front window.

She’s a friendly dog who enjoys looking out the window and greeting the neighbors that walk by.

She even as an Instagram which you can follow @Mona.Dood.Rose

Thank you very much for the picture Norma!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.