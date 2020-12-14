Good Day Pets – Meet Ziva!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

This is a dog whose more then ready for the impending cold weather.

Meet Ziva, who is patiently waiting on Santa!

Thank you so much for your photo Helen Lapora from Sioux City!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.