Good Day Pets – Meet Zeus!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Zeus, a two-year-old rescue dog.

He loves to wait at the top of the steps for his family to return home!

He is a kind, loving 85 lb. dog that is scared of the basement.

Thank you so much for the picture Shelly!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.