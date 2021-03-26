Good Day Pets – Meet Willy!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

On this Friday we met the wonderful Willy!

Willy is a 13-year-old Beagle.

He is always ready to pose for the camera.

This photo was sent to us by Damon & Jessica Staton of Newell, Iowa.

Thank you for sharing Willy with us Damon and Jessica!

