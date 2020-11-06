Good Day Pets – Meet Willow!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Today we had a submission from a grandma!

We also began finishing our Halloween submissions.

We’re ending this eventful week with grand-puppy named Willow.

Willow turned 10-months last month and she does monthly photo shoots!

So of course for October, she had some in her Halloween costume.

“Cutest lumberjack around,”says her owner.

Thank you so much for the submission grandma Trudy!

