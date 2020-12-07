Good Day Pets – Meet Willow!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

It may not be November anymore but we received a turkey-themed picture.

You may remember “Lumberjack Willow” from Halloween.

On November 21st, Willow turned 11-months-old so it was time for another photoshoot.

She looks so well posed for a pup that had surgery just three days prior.

Thanks for yet another photoshoot picture Willow and Grandma Trudy!

