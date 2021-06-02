Good Day Pets – Meet Two!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Today’s pet is Two, like the number.

In this photo, Two is enjoying some shade under a tree.

This photo was sent to use by Angie Harrison in Woodbury County.

Thank you for sharing Two with us Angie!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, hover over the “watch” tab at the top of our website and click “enter your pet” picture. Include your name, your pet’s name and some fun facts about your pet with your photo submission.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.