Good Day Pets – Meet Tucker!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

We’re starting this week on a great note with a dog.

He’s more than ready for the upcoming holiday.

Meet Tucker!

He was adopted from the Siouxland Adoption and Rescue Center.

He is three and is a big loveable goofball.

Thank you very much Mary and Mike Pedersen of Sioux City for this festive photo!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.