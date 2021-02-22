Good Day Pets – Meet Tucker!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Today we met Tucker!

Tucker is a ten-year-old Tabby cat.

In this photo Tucker is helping his mom work from home on a snow day!

He loves to cuddle and give neck rubs!

This photo of tucker was sent to us by Kathy George!

Thank you for sharing Tucker with us Kathy!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, hover over the “watch” tab at the top of our website and click “enter your pet” picture. Include your name, your pet’s name and some fun facts about your pet with your photo submission.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.