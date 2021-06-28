Good Day Pets – Meet Trixy!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Trixy!

You can see how dignified she is!

This picture was sent into us all the way from Nevada.

Thanks to Hovsep Takhtadjian for sharing Trixy with us!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, hover over the “watch” tab at the top of our website and click “enter your pet” picture. Include your name, your pet’s name and some fun facts about your pet with your photo submission.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.