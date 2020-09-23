Good Day Pets – Meet Tongues!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

We featured a curly headed cutie today!

Meet Tongues!

She is both a blind and diabetic dog that is loved by all!

She is from Sloan, Iowa!

Thank you so much for the picture Sue and Marlin Berry!

*NOTE: We apologize for the misspelled pet’s name in the video!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.