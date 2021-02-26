Good Day Pets – Meet Tetsuo!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Tetsuo the “Buff Tabby.”

Tetsuo is a Tabby cat that will be one-year-old in April.

His tail was broken when he was a kitten.

Unfortunately, there’s no fix for it.

So he has a little piggy tail.

But he’s very vocal and sweet.

This photo was sent to us by Laila Freeman!

Thank you Laila!

If you would like to see your pet's photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, hover over the "watch" tab at the top of our website and click "enter your pet" picture. Include your name, your pet's name and some fun facts about your pet with your photo submission.

