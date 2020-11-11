Good Day Pets – Meet Stormy!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Today we had a dog named Stormy, named for such a good reason.

She is a two-year-old deer head chihuahua that was rescued during a storm.

Hurricane Harvey to be exact.

She was rescued in Texas and is one of several dogs brought to the Sioux City Humane Society.

Stormy was actually on the front page of the journal when that story ran.

Her parents are Jim Jones and Darci.

They say Stormy has been an awesome addition to their family and is very loved.

In the background is her big brother “Scuttlebutt” named after the family’s history in the U.S. Navy.

He is a Shiatsu-poodle mix and he adores and protects his sister.

Thank you so much for the photo and interesting story Jim and Darci!

