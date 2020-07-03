Good Day Pets – Meet Stella & Ezra!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Stella and Ezra!

Stella is the golden dog who loves to sleep, run outside or go on walks.

The brown and white dog is Ezra.

He is a rescue pup from Noah’s Hope.

Ezra also loves to go for walks and barks out the window at practically everything!

Thank you so much for the picture Melissa!

