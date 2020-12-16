Good Day Pets – Meet Star!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Presents don’t seem to be the only thing under a tree.

Our pet today doesn’t just like lounging underneath them, but climbing them too.

This is Star, a sweet four-year-old cat who is playful and inquisitive.

Thank you very much Cassie Torno of Sioux City for your submission!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.