Good Day Pets – Meet Sophie!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Sophie!

She is a 10-year-old Yorkie who is very spoiled.

She loves to meet and greet everybody!

Her tail wags nonstop!

Her favorite food (if she would have to choose) is ice cream.

This photo was sent to us by Kerri Buren!

Thank you Kerri for the photo of Sophie!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, hover over the “watch” tab at the top of our website and click “enter your pet” picture. Include your name, your pet’s name and some fun facts about your pet with your photo submission.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.