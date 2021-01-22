Good Day Pets – Meet Sofie Murkins!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

This is 14-year-old Sofie Murkins!

She is a Miniature Schnauzer relaxing inside on a cold winter day.

Thank you so much Barbara for sharing your pooch!

Also, thank you photographer Hannah Hale for taking the photo!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.