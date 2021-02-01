Good Day Pets – Meet Smokey!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

This is Smokey, a tabby cat!

In this photo he was taking one of his rare trips outside.

Smokey is normally an indoor cat.

But he always wants to explore beyond the borders of the living room.

This photo was sent to us by Sara of Sioux City.

Thank you Sara for the photo of Smokey!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.

