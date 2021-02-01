Good Day Pets – Meet Smokey!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

This is Smokey, a tabby cat!

In this photo he was taking one of his rare trips outside.

Smokey is normally an indoor cat.

But he always wants to explore beyond the borders of the living room.

This photo was sent to us by Sara of Sioux City.

Thank you Sara for the photo of Smokey!

