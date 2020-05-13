Good Day Pets – Meet Shadow!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Shadow, the litter trained hedgehog!

Tiny, mighty, and extremely stubborn, he does things on his own terms.

Though he may be a scaredy-cat, he will overcome any obstacle if food is his reward.

Thank you so much for the picture Kayla!

