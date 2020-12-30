Good Day Pets – Meet Sami!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Today we met four-month-old Sami.

Based on this picture, he or she had a blast in Tuesday’s weather!

Not to mention those big brown eyes!

Thank you for the wintry submission Judie Campbell from Sioux City!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.