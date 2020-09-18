Good Day Pets – Meet Roxy!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

To end the week, we’re meeting a dog named Roxy!

She’s a bundle of energy and is always ready for play time and a snack!

She is also a huge cuddler and loves for you to lay with her while watching TV.

The second picture is just perfect with Halloween coming up!

For the upcoming month of October, feel free to submit or re-submit your costumed pet to us!

A big thank you so much for the picture of Roxy to Mallory!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.