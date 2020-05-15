Good Day Pets – Meet Riley!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Let’s all say hello to Riley!

She may not look it, but Riley is 10-years-old.

She loves tennis balls and being outside.

She is very smart, loving, and knows how to smile!

Thank you Melvin and Kimberlee for the picture!

