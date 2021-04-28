Good Day Pets – Meet Riley!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Riley!

Riley is a flat coated retriever.

He was rescued from Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue.

As you can tell from his smile, Riley is living the good life.

He enjoys every moment with his mom and dad.

This photo was sent to us by Lori Stancer.

Thank you for sharing Riley with us Lori!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, hover over the “watch” tab at the top of our website and click “enter your pet” picture. Include your name, your pet’s name and some fun facts about your pet with your photo submission.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.