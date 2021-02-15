Good Day Pets – Meet Rager!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Rager!

Rager is a nine-year-old rescue dog.

His family has loved him for seven years now.

Rager also loves his popcorn!

In this picture, he is begging to get a handful!

This picture was sent to us by Vicky Owen!

Thank you Vicky for sharing Rager with us!

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.