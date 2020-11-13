Good Day Pets – Meet Opal & Elvis!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Opal and Elvis!

Opal is on the left and is an eight-month-old Hereford!

Elvis is on the right and he is a short-horned Steer!

This photo was sent to us by Julie Stahly.

Thank you so much for the picture Julie!

