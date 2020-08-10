Good Day Pets – Meet Oliver!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Today we’re meeting Oliver!

He’s from right here in Sioux City.

Oliver is the epitome of the curious cat.

No matter what his fur parents are doing, he has to immerse himself in curiosity.

If there is an open bag or box, he’ll soon be deep inside.

In this picture he’s “helping” wrap Christmas presents.

This photo is one of his parent’s favorite shots of his mischievous expression!

Thank you so much for the picture Tony & Julie!

