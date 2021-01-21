Good Day Pets – Meet Nakita & Paige!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Nakita, an Alaskan Klee Kia!

She is a rescue dog that no one came looking or calling for.

Paige is a flat coat retriever and is also a rescue dog.

The two always have to be by each other.

Nakita is now 11-years-old and Paige is 12-years-old.

They love their lettuce at night and cucumbers.

Thanks a ton for sharing this photo with us Gary!

