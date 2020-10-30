Good Day Pets – Meet Moose!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Moose Hartung, a Shih Tzu from Laurel, Nebraska.

He enjoys hanging out with his active family Cael, Ella and Kai Hartung.

Moose enjoys long naps on the forbidden couch and eating toilet paper.

He also loves homemade puppy treats from Ella.

Moose recently has a newfound love for snow!

Thank you so much for the photo to the Hartung family!

