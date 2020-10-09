Good Day Pets – Meet MJ!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

We end the week with a pleasant and playful pal.

One that goes by the name of MJ!

MJ is a dark colored pooch with a light colored snout and a white stripe down his chest.

MJ loves to use her beautiful dark and attentive eyes to watch Good Day Siouxland!

Thank you for the photo Angel Perez!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.