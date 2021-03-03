Good Day Pets – Meet Miss Weia!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Today we met Miss Weia!

Miss Weia is a cross-eyed Calico kitty.

She loves to relax in boxes and any size box will do for her.

This photo was sent to us by Carol Carter.

Thank you for sharing Miss Weia with us, Carol!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, hover over the “watch” tab at the top of our website and click “enter your pet” picture. Include your name, your pet’s name and some fun facts about your pet with your photo submission.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.