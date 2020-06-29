Good Day Pets – Meet Miley!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Miley!

She belongs to Ben and Kami from Sioux City.

This picture was taken on a beach on Okoboji.

Miley is a rescue from the Siouxland Humane Society.

Thank you so much for the picture Ben and Kami.

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.