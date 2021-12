SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Meet Mila Kunis! She loves to go on long walks by the water. She loves her cheese and bones. And, most importantly she loves her dad Joshua and grandma Anita.

Little Miss Mila was rescued about 10 years ago and lights up everyone’s world. She’s protective over her siblings Kitty Boy and Mamacita.

When she’s not getting her exercise she loves to cool down by the fan while watching KCAU 9.

You can submit your pet picture just email us at Goodday@kcautv.com