Good Day Pets – Meet Maya!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Maya!

This adorable 5-month-old husky may have the prettiest blue eyes we’ve ever seen.

It’s like she’s staring right into your soul.

A big thanks to owner Tyler for sending us this photo.

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.