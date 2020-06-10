Good Day Pets – Meet Maya!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Maya!

She is an eight-year-old year old miniature Shih Tzu.

She likes to carry around little stuffed animals that she thinks are her babies.

Maya lives with her owners in Correctionville, Iowa.

Thank you for the picture Thomas and Margaret!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.