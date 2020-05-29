Good Day Pets – Meet Madison!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Madison!

This tiny little chihuahua was sent to us by Jenna!

Madison was rescued last October and is one-year-old.

Thank you so much for sharing your “little angel” with us Jenna!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.