Good Day Pets – Meet Madden!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Madden!

Madden enjoys eating people food with his human friends.

He also enjoys listening to his family play music for him.

Sometimes the music can put him to sleep!

This photo was sent to us by Trey Barnett.

Thank you for sharing Madden with us Trey!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, hover over the “watch” tab at the top of our website and click “enter your pet” picture. Include your name, your pet’s name and some fun facts about your pet with your photo submission.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.