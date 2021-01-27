Good Day Pets – Meet Louie!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

This is Louie!

On the morning of this photo he decided he was cold.

So he stole his mom’s lap blanket.

Louie is a two-year-old rescue and was adopted as a puppy.

He is very spoiled and very loved.

Thank you Sandy and Mickey from Royal, Iowa for the photo!

Also, thank you for sharing the love you have for the Good Day Siouxland team!

