Good Day Pets – Meet Lincoln!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

This is Lincoln!

He is the therapy dog at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City.

He absolutely loves people and shares his toys with everyone.

This photo is from Chaplain Steve Peters!

Thank you for this photo Chaplain Peters and the 185th!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.