Good Day Pets – Meet Lily & Demi!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

These pups here are Lily and Demi!

Lily is a four-month old boxer who loves to snuggle her family.

She also loves to take naps.

Demi is a seven-month old German Shepherd mix.

She loves to eat everything in sight.

This photo was sent to us by Sara Wetherell.

Thank you for sharing Lily and Demi with us Sara!

