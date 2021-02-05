Good Day Pets – Meet Kenya!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

This is Kenya!

She’s a Kansas City Chiefs fan!

We’re sure she’ll be wearing that jersey on Super Bowl Sunday!

When the Chief’s aren’t playing, Kenya enjoys going for long walks.

This photo was sent to us by Mike and Linda Spohr from Dakota Dunes!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.