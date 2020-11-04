Good Day Pets – Meet Josie & Kobe!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

This morning, we had some more pups in their Halloween costumes.

Meet Josie (an Aussie) in her pumpkin costume and Kobe (a husky) in his sheriff’s costume.

They love watching the weather for a snow day and Mr. Food Test Kitchen!

They are from Wayne, Nebraska.

Thank you so much for the photo Sally!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.