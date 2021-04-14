Good Day Pets – Meet Jinx!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Jinx!

Jinx is a 6-year-old house kitty who was rescued as a kitten.

One of his favorite activities is napping.

Jinx also likes to be an alarm clock for anyone who sleeps in too late.

This photo was sent to us by Amanda Kots!

Thank you for sharing Jinx with us Amanda!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, hover over the “watch” tab at the top of our website and click “enter your pet” picture. Include your name, your pet’s name and some fun facts about your pet with your photo submission.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.