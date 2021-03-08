Good Day Pets – Meet Jeter!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Jeter, a 13-year-old rescue dog!

Jeter was rescued from the Sioux City Humane Society.

She was named after former New York Yankee, Derek Jeter.

So Jeter loves her New York Yankee blanket.

This photo was sent to us by Roxy Millage from the Dakota Dunes.

Thank you for sharing Jeter with us Roxy!

