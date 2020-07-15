Good Day Pets – Meet Jersey!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Jersey!

Jersey loves sitting in front of his owners fan whenever they go out to the shop!

This photo was sent to us by Myron.

Thank you so much for the picture Myron!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.